Hope for Vihiga stone crushers as State plans to put up granite factory

The Mwoki quarry in Vihiga County where residents are embroiled in extensive mining of stones for sale. The government has plans to put up a granite factory in the county at a cost of Sh100 million to process the readily available raw material into various products.

Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Off the busy Kisumu-Kakamega highway in Mwoki, Vihiga County, groups of men and women are busy crushing stones into ballast for sale.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.