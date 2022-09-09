Governor Ottichilo: No more fights with deputy

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo on Friday assured residents that infighting of the kind seen between his office and that of his deputy in his first term would end as he starts his second term.

Dr Ottichilo said his administration has created a Service Delivery Unit in the office of the deputy governor that will coordinate implementation of development projects by all 10 departments.

This, he said, will make the deputy governor more active. He spoke after a meeting with staff at the county headquarters.

Dr Ottichilo fell out with the former deputy, Dr Patrick Saisi, leading to a frequent exchange of bitter words between the two.

This undermined operations in the devolved unit as Dr Ottichilo and Dr Saisi could not see eye to eye, only exchanging words in the media.

As a result, Dr Ottichilo dropped Dr Saisi and picked Mr Wilberforce Kitiezo as his running mate in last month’s elections.

On Friday, Dr Ottichilo said he was keen to create a harmonious relationship with Mr Kitiezo, with whom he said he shares many interests.

Moved office

To cement the relationship, Dr Ottichilo said he had moved the deputy's office from the county commissioner's building, where it had been for 10 years, to the one that houses the governor’s office.

"The role of the deputy governor has been set out. As you are aware, during my first term we had many challenges with the deputy governor," Dr Ottichilo said.

He went on: "We had a lot of misunderstanding. From now, the deputy will have a key role to play in addition to being my principal assistant.

"We have created a directorate he will run so that he is not a flower girl. The Service Delivery Unit will be headed by the deputy governor, who will be supervising and [coordinating] all development activities within the ten departments.".

He said the DG “will be a working deputy” and they will talk regularly and have tea together as their offices will be next to each other. “I look forward to a better working relationship," he said.

He said his administration plans to develop the county ethos and work ethics as he signed Executive Order No 1 of 2022.

Dr Ottichilo, who said he has been holding departmental meetings with staff since he started his second term, added that his administration will introduce the County Ethics and Anti-Corruption Committee.

This, he said, will amplify the fight against corruption and enable a graft-free workforce.

The executive order, which came into force immediately, will see all staff subjected to performance management contracting in addition to being taken through continuous capacity building.