Governor Ottichilo fires four impeached Vihiga CECs

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo

Governor of Vihiga Wilber Ottichilo during a past press conference.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ottichilo said he fired them in compliance with a resolution of the county assembly, which indicted the four for incompetence, abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo on Tuesday dismissed the four county executive committee (CEC) members who were impeached by the county assembly last week.

