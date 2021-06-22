Governor Ottichilo fires four impeached Vihiga CECs

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo on Tuesday dismissed the four county executive committee (CEC) members who were impeached by the county assembly last week.

The four are Pamela Kimwele (Public Service), Amos Kutwa (Health), Paul Mbuni (Lands) and Kenneth Keseko (Trade).

Dr Ottichilo said he fired them in compliance with a resolution of the county assembly, which indicted them for incompetence, abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

"Following the resolution of the county assembly of Vihiga, approving the report of the select committee to have four of my CEC members dismissed, I have complied and immediately effected the dismissals," he said.

"I have complied pursuant to Section 31(b) as read together with Sections 40(a), (b), (c) and (d) and (5b) and 6(a) and (b) of the County Government Act as amended by the County Government Act, 2020.”

Reshuffle

The governor noted that the developments made it necessary to reorganise his government to ensure continued service delivery.

He reshuffled CECs and chief officers, with only CECs Alfred Indeche (Finance), Henry Lumbasio (Education), Prof Justus Inonda (Transport and Infrastructure), Ms Felistas Barasa (Sports) and Ms Mary Amalemba (Water) retaining their dockets.

All the 13 chief officers were moved to new departments.

Following the sacking, the county boss immediately filled the four positions with people who will serve in acting capacity to enable seamless county government operations.

Ms Kimwele’s plum post was handed to Ms Amalemba, who is also the Water CEC, while Dr Kutwa's health docket will be run by Prof Inonda.

The Lands department that was under Mr Mbuni is now under Mr Lumbasio, while the Trade docket that was under Eng Keseko was handed to Mr Geoffrey Vukaya.

Mr Vukaya now exits the Agriculture department that Finance Executive Mr Alfred Indeche will be in charge of.