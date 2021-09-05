Emotional send-off for family killed in Kaburengu crash

The caskets bearing the remains of for victims of the August 21 Kaburengu bridge crash during the funeral ceremony at Ebwali Primary School in Luanda, Vihiga County on September 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Four of the six relatives who perished in a road crash at the Kaburengu bridge along Eldoret-Webuye road were buried Saturday in an emotional ceremony that was held at Ebwali Primary School in Luanda, Vihiga County.

