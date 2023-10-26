Form 4 student stabbed to death in suspected love triangle

Police in Vihiga County are investigating an incident in which a Form Four student was stabbed to death, nine houses set ablaze and cattle stolen in Musunji village in Cheptulu, Hamisi Constituency.

In a case of love triangle, a young man who was to sit for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams next week was allegedly killed by his colleagues after they quarreled over a young girl.

The victim was said to have had a bitter argument over a young lady from the village, which led to a violent confrontation that eventually claimed the victim's life.

Residents said two boys attacked the deceased and stabbed him on the left side of the chest, killing him instantly.

The aftermath of the love triangle was marked by destruction of property, as angry residents burned down nine houses in retaliation and took away property of unknown value from the houses of the alleged attackers.

They even cut down the farm's crops before leaving with the cattle to an unknown destination.

Police have already arrested two suspects in connection with the incident as investigations continue into the macabre killings.

Hamisi sub-county police commander Ruth Langat said two suspects were in custody and would be charged with murder.

"Two suspects have already been arrested in connection with the retaliatory attack that left several houses in flames. We are pursuing more suspects, including those who killed the young man and others who unlawfully avenged his death," Ms Langat said.

The local police chief said no stone would be left unturned until all those involved in one way or another in the killing and destruction of property were apprehended.

This comes as residents decry the lack of access to security services and call on Home Affairs Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to expedite the process of deploying a deputy commissioner to the area.

Moses Indangasi said the insecurity in the area was a result of laxity on the part of the security services.

"We have been without a deputy chief for a long time and now we are petitioning Mr Kindiki to deploy a deputy chief in the next two weeks, otherwise we will protest until we have a full-fledged administrative system," said Mr Indangasi.