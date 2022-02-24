CS Magoha: We'll punish principals who send candidates home for fees

Prof Magoha at Laburra Secondary School in Nyeri

Prof Magoha addresses education officials at Laburra Secondary School in Nyeri on February 16, 2022. He said over 2,000 CBC classrooms have been completed across the country.  

Photo credit: Reginah Kinogu | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

School principals who defy the directive not to send home learners with fees balances will be subjected to disciplinary action from next week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

