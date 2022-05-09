Confusion rocks ODM Sabatia nominations

Confusion has rocked the ODM party in Sabatia constituency, Vihiga County, after two aspirants were issued with nomination certificates to contest the parliamentary seat in the August 9 General Election.

Both Ms Mercy Adema and Mr Kivihya Kidunduhu have the certificates and claim they were each validly nominated to fly the ODM flag.

ODM is seeking to capture the seat from Mr Musalia Mudavadi's ANC party but the confusion could derail its campaigns ahead of the coming polls.

ODM last held the Sabatia parliamentary seat in 2007 when Mr Mudavadi was elected to the National Assembly on its ticket and then named deputy prime minister.

The party's attempt to recapture the seat in 2013 and 2017 failed, with Mr Mudavadi's party carrying the day through Mr Alfred Agoi, who is now seeking the governorship.

Yesterday, Ms Adema said the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) had picked her through an opinion poll conducted in the constituency, with the outcome favouring her.

She is now calling on Mr Odinga to intervene and ensure that the party submits her name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearance in the interest of meeting the gender parity rule.

But Mr Kidunduhu insisted he was validly nominated, given a nomination certificate by Mr Odinga himself and his name submitted to the IEBC for clearance.

Ploy to disenfranchise women

Ms Adema, who was flanked by her supporters, a majority of them women, claimed this was a ploy to disenfranchise women who are seeking elective positions.

She said she is the only woman in Western Kenya who is fighting against men for the competitive political seats.

"ODM gave us four rules of nomination. We were then asked to build consensus, which did not bear much fruit. The party then informed us they will conduct an opinion poll," she said.

Displaying her nomination certificate, she went on: "Every report I got indicated that I was the best candidate and I won the opinion poll conducted by NEB.

"I feel my competitor (Mr Kidunduhu) used his own ways to remove my name from the list and then he was issued with a certificate. Women have suffered so much but I have a valid certificate. I am calling on Baba (Mr Odinga) to intervene."

She called on Mr Odinga to ensure that the party submits her name to the IEBC even as Mr Kidunduhu confidently asserted that it is his name that has been forwarded to the electoral agency.

"I cannot tell whether she (Ms Adema) has the ticket. If there is anything, the party will communicate to me. I was issued with the certificate by Raila Odinga and my name has been submitted to IEBC," Mr Kidunduhu said.

"I am only waiting for the day IEBC will conduct verification and clearance for me to be the ODM candidate."

ANC has nominated Dr Emmanuel Ayodi to run for the Sabatia seat, while Deputy President William Ruto's UDA has picked the youthful Mr Clement Sloya.