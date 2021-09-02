Linus Kiprop Kanda, a Form Two student at Chavakali High, was dejected as he walked out of the school compound on Wednesday.

Chavakali student walks 21km after being sent home for school fees

He had been sent home along with others who had not fully paid their school fees.

Linus, from Benon village in Cherangany constituency, Trans Nzoia County, had a fees balance of Sh25,902.

When he joined Chavakali Boys after scoring 384 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam at Benon Primary School, his dream was to become a neurosurgeon.

But his parents are poor and cannot afford to pay his fees and this has interrupted his studies.

As he approached the school’s main gate, tears started flowing down his face as the future ahead looked bleak.

He had no fare to board a matatu from Chavakali to Kakamega and then connect to Kitale, before heading to Cherangany.

The only option for him was to walk 21.4km to Kakamega while hoping he would meet his father, who works as a casual labourer at construction sites.

Had borrowed some money

“We were sent home at 9.30am on Wednesday. The class teacher had given me Sh250 for the fare to Kakamega town but I had borrowed some money from another student and had to pay him,” Linus said.

By the time he got to Kakamega, it was 5.30pm. He tried to find his father but failed.

“I was feeling tired and desperate. I did not know what to do next since darkness was setting in. It was at that point that I decided to approach a night guard near Family Bank and requested that I keep him company until morning, since I did not have fare to get me to Kitale,” he said.

Eunice Nechesa Elkana, who works at a salon in Kakamega, was on her way home after work and became curious when she noticed the student in the company of the night guard.

She approached them and asked the guard what he was doing with the student at night.

“The student told me what he had gone through and how he had ended up seeking help from the night guard after he got stranded in the town. I was so touched as a mother and decided to take him home and accommodate him for the night,” Mrs Elkana said.

She explained to her husband what the boy had gone through and decided she would seek help from her fellow traders and raise money to have Linus back in class.

Came out to dismiss claims

On Thursday, Mrs Elkana was busy making calls seeking help to salvage the dream of Linus, who looked jolted by the incident.

“All I want is to get back to school. Even if I were to travel home now, my parents cannot raise the money for fees. My father has been working as a casual labourer in Kakamega and earns peanuts,” he said.

As the drama unfolded, Chavakali High came out to dismiss claims that the student had walked to Kakamega.

Principal John Kuira said the student was given Sh250 as transport money to travel to a relative's home in Kakamega, where he always goes when he leaves school.

His father used to work as a casual labourer in the town but has since returned to Cherangany.

Mr Kuira said the school's policy is that any student who is sent home is provided with transport money so that he can reach home safely.

In this case, he said, the student was given the Sh250 by his class teacher, Ley Milton.

"We provided the boy with Sh250 as transport money when we sent him home to get a fee balance of Sh25,904. All Form Twos with fee balances were sent home yesterday. Our policy is that we provide them with fare back home," said Mr Kuira, who noted that the allegations are being used to tarnish the school administration.

He insisted that no student is allowed to leave the school before he is given fare.