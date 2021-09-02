Chavakali student walks 21km after being sent home for school fees

The entrance of Chavakali Boys High School.

logo

By  Benson Amadala  &  Derick Luvega

Linus Kiprop Kanda, a Form Two student at Chavakali High, was dejected as he walked out of the school compound on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.