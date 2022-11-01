Catholic bishop among those involved in Vihiga accident

Catholic Archbishop Maurice Muhatia was receiving treatment on Tuesday at Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu after he cheated death in a road accident involving multiple vehicles at the Anjelika roadblock in Vihiga County.

The prelate is among several people nursing injuries at hospitals in Vihiga, Kisumu and Kakamega counties following the early morning crash.

Police said the horrific accident happened after the brakes of a trailer failed and it rammed into seven vehicles parked for inspection at the roadblock on the busy Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

The scene of the accident had heavily damaged vehicles.

The cleric, who suffered chest injuries, was first rushed to St Elizabeth Mukumu Hospital in Kakamega before doctors referred him to Agha Khan Hospital.

Kakamega Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi called for calm, saying his counterpart was getting the treatment he needed.

Vihiga County Referral Hospital administrators were also making arrangements to refer Archbishop Muhatia's driver to Kisumu for treatment.

Said Bishop Obanyi: "Yes, [the archbishop] was involved in the accident. He is in hospital for checkups. He has been transferred for a CT scan. All shall be well."

He said this as Vihiga Referral acting Medical Superintendent Dr Vitallis Juma said the archbishop’s driver also suffered chest injuries.

Dr Juma said four patients, among them the driver, were received at the hospital.

He noted that three were in a stable condition and would be discharged and the driver would be transferred to Kisumu for further treatment.

The accident caused a heavy traffic snarl-up on the busy highway as crowds started charging at the police for setting up the roadblock, which they claimed led to the accident.

More police officers, including some in anti-riot gear, were brought in to restore order.

No deaths were reported. Vihiga County Police Commander Benjamin Ong'ombe said officers rushed to the scene to rescue the injured.

"Yes, it is true, there [was] an accident involving many vehicles. I have asked the OCPD [police division commander] and the police to go to the scene," Mr Ong'ombe said.