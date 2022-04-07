Bunyore elders keen to keep governor's seat in the community

As political realignments in Musalia Mudavadi's Vihiga backyard continue ahead of the August 9 polls, elders from the second most populous Bunyore sub-tribe have endorsed incumbent Governor Wilber Ottichilo's re-election bid.

The move was seen as a scheme to solidify their hold onto the plum seat by forestalling division among Bunyore voters following the entry into the race of former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende.

Mr Marende hails from the same sub-tribe as Dr Ottichilo and his bid has sent shivers through residents of Emuhaya and Luanda sub-counties as other long-serving politicians set their eyes on unseating the incumbent.

The elders' chairman, Mr Ben Achila, said they were reaching out to Mr Marende, of DAP-K party, to shelve his bid in favour of Dr Ottichilo so as to avoid splitting Bunyore’s 100,000 votes.

In 2017, Dr Ottichilo was the only candidate from Bunyore while the populous Maragoli sub-tribe had former governor Moses Akaranga (PPK), former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu (ANC) and Josephat Amadi (independent).

At the time, the Tiriki sub-tribe in Hamisi sub-county did not have a gubernatorial candidate.

This year, Hamisi is likely to have two hopefuls for the top seat after Senator George Khaniri (UDP) and Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi (TEP) declared their interest in it.

Splitting the Maragoli vote

Mr Akaranga and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi (ANC), both Maragoli, have also declared their interest in the seat.

The Bunyore elders said they had picked Governor Ottichilo and asked the Bunyore natives to vote for him and not any other person from the sub-tribe.

The decision could be seen as an attempt to slow down Mr Marende.

Mr Achila, the elders' chairman, and elders Edward Ohare (a representative of the Luhya elders forum) and Mr Jackton Kwambo (co-opted member) said the move was intended to make Bunyore voters go to the ballot united.

They said their decision recalled the events of 1963, when elders picked candidates for the sub-tribe.

Speaking to journalists at Ngany Lanet, on the outskirts of Luanda town, the elders said they would not direct the sub-tribe on who to elect as MPs and MCAs.

They noted that their interest lies in the governorship. The elders’ directive comes as the political landscape in Vihiga shapes up into a contest between the Kenya Kwanza alliance, to which Mr Mudavadi belongs, and Azimio la Umoja, by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The elders said they come from all the 17 locations in Emuhaya and Luanda sub-counties whose residents are Bunyore speakers.

Mr Achila said: "We have resolved that we will walk together and meet twice a year, and agreed to give directions to our people on how to vote for the county seats."

For his part, Mr Ohare insisted that the elders want the Banyore to listen to them and vote for the preferred names.

"We are just seeking to repeat the history of what was done in 1963, when elders of our sub-tribe started giving directions," he said.