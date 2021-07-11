2 buried years ago exhumed as Vihiga land dispute escalates

Shamakhokho land dispute

Police officers keep watch as a body is exhumed from a property in Mago/Busingi village, Vihiga County, on July 10, 2021 following issuance of a court order in favour of a private developer.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The bodies of Lucas Asang'asa and his grandson were exhumed as police officers provided security during an eviction.

A family in Shamakhokho, Vihiga County, was shocked Saturday when the bodies of two relatives buried several years ago were exhumed as a land dispute escalated.

