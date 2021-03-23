Use alternative means to solve petty disputes, judge advises Eldoret residents

A judge wants more than 18,000 pending cases in Eldoret court resolved through alternative means to ease workload at the High Court and Chief Magistrate’s court.

Justice Stephen Githinji of the Eldoret High Court has asked stakeholders to embrace alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms saying it will reduce the number of court cases.

Some of the cases, which the court is recommending for ADR include family property disputes and petty cases involving friends and relatives.

Crimes like robbery with violence, sexual offences and other capital offences do not qualify to be solved through ADR.

Speaking during a Court Users Committee (CUC) forum organised by the Centre for Human Rights and Mediation in Eldoret, Justice Githinji said since its launch two years ago, a total of 376 cases have been referred for mediation, and out of these, 279 cases have been concluded.

“About 75 cases have been settled through mutual agreements while other cases have been solved and concluded through the ADR system,” said Justice Githinji.

Justice Githinji said that ADR approaches have helped the court to unlock Sh784,590.51 back into the economy and restored good relationships in the society.

“By embracing ADR we are not only reducing the backlog of cases but also enhancing our economy by minimising resources to be used on cases, which can be solved through ADR hence saving time and money, contributing to the economic feasibility,” said Justice Githinji.

Welcomed the initiative

The chief executive officer of the Center for Human Rights and Mediation Nick Omito welcomed the initiative and challenged Kenyans to embrace it.

Mr Omito said his organisation has been engaging village elders by training them on alternative justice systems through capacity building.

“We recognise the importance of this venture that is why we have invested in the training of local chiefs on ADR through peace committees,” said Mr Omito.

Justice Githinji, however, said many parties and mediators do not prefer ADR because many advocates have not embraced it fully.

Many people who have been trained as mediators have also not been accredited.

He emphasised the need for society to be sensitised on court-annexed mediation.

He said 34 cases were terminated due to lack of contacts of parties and 66 cases resulted in non-compliance due to ignorance on ADR on the part of the parties.

Justice Githinji emphasised the importance of involving elders in the alternative justice system.

Participants called for collaboration between alternative justice actors and the conventional justice system.