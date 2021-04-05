Urgent cry for help as thousands go hungry

Marsabit drought

Residents of Bubisa village in Marsabit County show the devastating effects of drought in this picture taken on April 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter  &  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Governor Roba said unless the national government and well-wishers steps in to save the situation, his administration will not be able to manage the crisis.

Marsabit and Mandera counties are staring at imminent famine amid a ravaging drought.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Class eight pupil who went missing found dead

  2. Tribunal overturns suspension of Jubilee MCAs

  3. Lamu mosque infuriated by Jay Z's T-shirt design

  4. Nairobi County Assembly to resume sittings on Tuesday

  5. Man in Mombasa torture video arrested

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.