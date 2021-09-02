University of Eldoret staff hold demo

University of Eldoret staff demo strike protest

University of Eldoret during a demo held on September 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

University of Eldoret (UoE) lecturers and non-teaching staff held a protest Wednesday citing delayed implementation of a planned pay hike.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.