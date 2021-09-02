University of Eldoret staff hold demo

University of Eldoret (UoE) lecturers and non-teaching staff held a protest Wednesday citing delayed implementation of a planned pay hike.

While holding a peaceful demonstration outside the varsity's premises, they said they were not party to the suspension of a planned nationwide strike.

University of Eldoret during a demo held on September 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

They faulted the university for not implementing the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) even after the government released enhanced capitation in July this year.

The staff also said that UoE has blatantly ignored their calls to effect the increment.

“We have exhausted all avenues to ensure the university implements the CBA but all our calls have been ignored. We are being forced to picket because of being dismissed. The money is there and we fail to understand the delay,” said Dr Nyaberi Mogaka.

Dr Mogaka said he was speaking on behalf of University Academic Staff Union (UASU), the Kenya Union Of Domestic Hotels Educational Institutions Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) and Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu).

The unionist said the staff have resolved to hold daily demos at the institution until they receive what is due to them.

“Within the next one week, we shall announce an internal strike notice if the university management does not honour us. As staff and workers of the university, we are suffering a lot and we know of over 16 public universities which have since honoured the CBA,” said Dr Mogaka.

UoE, however, insists that the CBA is still under discussion with university management from across higher learning institutions.