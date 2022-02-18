Ukambani governors in plot to lock out Ruto

Ukambani governors are targeting Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as they intensify their campaigns for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the region widely seen as Mr Musyoka’s bastion.

Addressing rallies in Makindu and Mbumbuni townships in Makueni County on Wednesday, governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) portrayed Mr Odinga as the country’s best bet to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. They said he had a realistic development agenda.

“We are supporting him because he is patriotic and has a solid track record of development and agitation for human rights,” Prof Kibwana said.

“Unlike some of his rivals who fought devolution, Mr Odinga says that counties should now receive 35 per cent of revenue from the national government. How can you say no to 35 per cent devolution of funds and talk of bottom-up economic model?”

The Muungano Party leader was referring to the economic model that sits at the heart of Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign.

Ms Ngilu lamented that Ukambani had suffered underdevelopment “because we have been in the political cold for long”.

Taking a swipe at Dr Ruto, whom she accused of being too morally wanting to succeed President Kenyatta, the Kitui County boss said Mr Odinga was the region’s sure bet that would secure it a significant stake in the national government. She hailed the social welfare programme in Mr Odinga's manifesto.

The county bosses did not spare Mr Musyoka, whom they accused of misleading the community.

“We shall not have mercy on anyone from this community who will not join Azimio la Umoja,” she said.

Without producing evidence, Dr Mutua said that Mr Musyoka had asked for Sh3 billion from the Azimio la Umoja leadership in order to support Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

“Our communing together as the Ukambani governors is the beginning of a revolution. We are thanking Mr Musyoka for leading the Kamba community this far, but we are telling him that his time is up,” he said in Makindu.

The governors were accompanied by a handful of local politicians. Three Wiper MCAs who addressed the Makindu rally endorsed Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

In a marked change of tack, the governors resolved to work together to promote Mr Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency in the region widely perceived as Mr Musyoka’s political bastion.

“Although we are in the political season, we have decided that it is untoward to just hold political rallies because what the people need most is development,” Prof Kibwana said.

“That is why I went with my colleagues to inspect the Sh210 million pulses processing factory.”

Prof Kibwana announced a raft of campaign activities across the region that would coincide with the inspection of projects undertaken by the county governments.

They also inspected an ultramodern hospital the county government is setting up in Kikima before addressing a rally in Mbumbuni.