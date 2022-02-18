Ukambani governors in plot to lock out Ruto

Kivutha Kibwana

From left: Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ukambani governors are targeting Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as they intensify their campaigns for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the region widely seen as Mr Musyoka’s bastion.

