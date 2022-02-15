Uhuru Kenyatta

President Kenyatta (centre)  with a section of Isiolo political leaders at State House, Nairobi on February 12, 2022. Photo |

| PSCU

Counties

Prime

Uhuru’s stand on negotiated democracy risks Raila votes

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta has been candid on the need for inclusion and fairness.
  • There has been growing resistance to negotiated democracy from residents and aspirants.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest to consolidate over 800,000 votes in Northern Kenya for ODM leader Raila Odinga could be tested after he expressed reservations over negotiated democracy, which is widely practised in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.