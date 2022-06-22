Ugali crisis spawns healthier unga for Mt Kenya families

The Agikuyu community and ugali do not have a dramatic history, but recently, motivated by lean economic times, it has become the staple food of choice owing to its low cost.

The ancient Mugikuyu was known to favour mukimo (irio) that comprised mashed potatoes, bananas and traditional leaves of medicinal value, said Kikuyu Council of Elders Chairman Wachira Kiago.

“But with the scarcity of wives who could improve the expertise of preparing mukimo, owing to modern parenting that discarded most culinary arts and adopted shortcuts to food preparation, ugali crept into the Agikuyu lives,” he said.

Before ugali, githeri, a mix of maize and beans, dominated the Mugikuyu diet, until the cost of fuel to boil it, especially in urban centres, made the community join Luhyas and Luos in the rush to posho mills to get flour for ugali.

But now the cost of a packet of maize flour and grains has seen ugali exit the domestic menu of low-earning Agikuyu and in its place have entered roots and tubers to make a new form of flour.

“With a two-kilogram packet of unga (maize flour) retailing at Sh200, while most of our families do not earn Sh100 per day, we have been pushed to embrace survival tactics so as to put a meal on the table,” said Murang’a Women League chair Damaris Irungu.

“We have reached a point whereby ugali is associated with well-to-do families owing to its crushing cost.”

Ploy to extend patronage

She added: “If you want to know that ugali is no longer an ordinary man’s diet, go to hotels and see the size that is being sold for Sh30 and should you demand the saucer (an additional piece to help a customer clear the stew but in most cases just a ploy to extend patronage to free consumption), you will most likely be chased out or be told you will be charged for it.”

Ms Kuria says families are now shopping for arrowroots, cassava and bananas, “drying them and crushing them into tiny bits to form an alternative form of flour that medics are appreciating as a good turn of events since it is more nutritious”.

A project started years ago to make flour from roots and tubers that had been ignored by many is now gaining momentum in Central Kenya.

To help Mt Kenya families escape the ‘ugali terror,’ USAID, county governments and the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Karlo) are mobilisng residents to form self-help groups with the objective of helping them make their own flour with locally available materials.

The nutria-business concept was introduced in 1992 with the aim of improving the nutrition of rural communities in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL). It was the brainchild of the University of Nairobi in conjunction with Pennsylvania University in the United States.

“This project has now grown into great economic and nutritional significance. Since its first inauguration in Bomet district in 1992 it has been replicated in Makueni (1997), Murang’a (1997) and Mbeere (2000),” Ms Irungu said.

“The project seeks to help family units make their own unga from roots and tubers and mix it with cereals and traditional vegetables to make highly nutritious components that beat maize flour by far in terms of health benefits.”

A fully operational project is equipped with a solar drier, dehuller, hammer miller, flour mixers, weighing balances and sealing machines. The significance of these equipment is that agro-ecologically adopted crops that locals discern as ‘routine crops’ are value-added to derive flour that is then mixed with other items to come up with nutria-mix flours.

Traditional vegetables

“For example, pearl millet, sweet potato tubers, cassava, sorghum, pigeon peas … and also traditional vegetables like amaranthus are dried, milled and then blended in ratio mixes to come up with nutritionally richer flour,” she said.

“This flour can then be used to make porridge and cookies like sausage, chapati and biscuits. Also, pigeon peas can be ground into smaller particles to equate rice and then innovatively spiced to derive pilau.”

Ms Susan Yatta, a food technician, said the underlying factor is that “traditional food crops are very rich in nutritional value and they are scientifically proved to boost immunity against various ailments”.

She said this is an innovative food technology that rivals herbal therapy in its effectiveness to boost body immunity as it derives nutrimix from cheaply available legumes, cereals and tubers grown by locals.

She adds that “at best, this food technology emphasises nutrition for medicinal purposes and will target HIV and Aids and diabetic patients as well as vulnerable groups prone to malnourishment, like the slum poor, young children and victims of conflicts like the refugees”.