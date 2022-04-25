UDA nomination losers rush to secure independent tickets ahead of deadline

Disgruntled losers in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries who want to run as independent candidates are rushing to beat the May 2 deadline to secure their tickets in an unfolding battle of might ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Among them is Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, who has revealed that he will defend his seat as an independent candidate after being denied the UDA ticket, having been declared winner in last week’s nominations.

Most of the candidates took the independent route after the party turned down their complaints of malpractices.

In Uasin Gishu County, Robert Kemei and lawyer Kipchumba Karori are among UDA primaries losers who will contest as independent candidates. They will face off with Governor Jackson Mandago, who won the UDA ticket in the hotly contested Senate race.

Elgeyo Marakwet

The Marakwet East parliamentary seat nomination losers have also ganged up and fronted one of their own as an independent candidate to face the incumbent Kangogo Bowen, whom they accuse of manipulating voting to win the party ticket.

The same scenario is unfolding in the woman rep position after five nomination losers ganged up against the incumbent Jane Chebaibai, who secured the party’s ticket.

All the losers insist the primaries were not free and fair and had been manipulated to favour winners.

On Monday, Mr Lawrence Mutwol, after his petition was dismissed by the UDA dispute resolution tribunal, told the Nation he was in the race as an independent candidate. Mr Mutwol trailed Mr Bowen after polling 8,198 votes against the latter’s 9,711.

“The tribunal’s verdict was doctored by the UDA bigwigs, thus the delay for two days without an apparent reason. I had earlier stated the victory cannot be stolen outright,” he said.

“I have taken recourse to restore hope to our people. I have officially registered as an independent candidate and will call upon our supporters to have unwavering support to the noble course.”

Woman Rep aspirants

In the woman representative race, five aspirants demanded a repeat of the nominations or they would field one among them as an independent candidate.

They claimed the nominations were marred by massive irregularities and vote manipulation.

Ms Chebaibai was declared winner with 25,324 votes in the race that attracted nine aspirants, while her closest rival Caroline Ngelechei received 19,177. Nominated MCA Neddy Kiptoo was third with 10,974 votes followed by Christine Kibet with 10,285.

“We are going to give direction to our supporters. As of now, we have already agreed on the candidate and we will be presenting the name in due course,” Ms Kiptoo said.

In Marakwet West, lawyer Timothy Kipchumba, who lost to the incumbent William Kisang in the race for the UDA parliamentary ticket, will also contest as an independent candidate.

“The results of the [nominations] represented the will of an individual and not the people. I will not be party to a fraudulent exercise and I reject the result. We need redemption of Marakwet West constituency and this will be done in the August General Election,” he said in Kapsowar town on Sunday.

Mr Kipchumba lost to Mr Kisang, a two-time MP, with 10,818 votes against the latter’s 11,960.

Baringo aspirants

In Baringo North and Baringo Central, Jonathan Tokei and county assembly Speaker David Kerich, respectively, have indicated that they are considering contesting as independent candidates after failing to clinch UDA tickets.

There were reports that Governor Stanley Kiptis was considering vying as an independent candidate to face off with former governor Benjamin Cheboi, who bagged the UDA ticket.

In Eldama Ravine constituency, three aspirants who lost in the primaries have indicated they plan to field one candidate to face off with former MP Musa Sirma, who won the UDA ticket. Ms Carol Tallam of Kanu is also in the race.

Disgruntled MCAs

In Trans Nzoia County, MCAs who lost in the primaries have decided to defend their seats on independent tickets after the party turned down their complaints of malpractices.

Lawrence Mogosu (Kinyoro), Patrick Kisiero (Endebess), Evans Chesang (Chepchoina) and Peter Waswa (Bidii) have been cleared by the office of the Registrar of Political Parties to vie independently.

“I have decided to vie as an independent candidate since I have lodged complaints with the UDA election disputes tribunal but my plea was ignored. Let the electorate have the final say in August,” said Mr Mogosu.

He held a meeting with elders from the Sabaot community who gave him their blessings to defend his seat, saying parties have no right to handpick leaders for them.

Mr Kisiero accused the party of unfairness, saying voting in his ward happened at only one polling station and the outcome was perceived to be a reflection of what occurred at other polling stations.

“It seems the party had already decided who was to fly its flag in this ward even before the nominations. I have followed all the procedures with regard to making an appeal but it has been unfruitful,” the aspirant said.

Mr Waswa, who lost to James Gitau, alias Kangi, said the nominations were hijacked by non-UDA members who, he claimed, had an agenda to get a weaker candidate to challenge in the General Election.

“The use of the IEBC register as opposed to the UDA register made it easy for everybody to take part in the exercise, which gave room for our competitors to have a say on the outcome of [voting],” said Mr Waswa.

DAP-Kenya shares nomination woes

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Kenya has also had its share of nomination woes after aspirants who had paid fees were thrown under the bus when direct tickets were issued to a chosen few.

Some of the casualties included Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, Endebess parliamentary aspirant Chami Simiyu, and Kwanza’s Jacob Nasong’o, who have resorted to vying independently.