UDA moves to stop independents’ wave in Rift Valley

Facing imminent threat from independent aspirants in the vote-rich Rift Valley, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominees for various seats are out to stamp their authority in the region ahead of the August 9 polls.

They are now using inter-denominational services to bring together all the winners of the party primaries to counter the wave of independent contenders.

They want to project a united team to battle their opponents, including the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya aspirants in the region that is primarily dominated by UDA. They invite the Kenya Kwanza bigwigs to explain to voters why they need to vote for UDA candidates from ward rep to President.

After Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi camped in Nandi County last Sunday to drum up support for Kenya Kwanza candidates, the team is now headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s home turf of Uasin Gishu on May 15.

The meeting, which will include DP Ruto’s wife Rachael, will have other Kenya Kwanza bigwigs like Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

It will also include UDA nominees and elected leaders, with the focus being how to support one another to ensure that they clinch a majority of the seats.

Many of the aspirants who participated in the UDA nominations in the Rift Valley and were unhappy with the process have vowed to give the party a run for its money.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, who lost the UDA ticket to his main challenger Bernard Kitur, has already promised to stage a spirited campaign to deny the DP that seat.

Some of the leaders who are being perceived as rebels because they don’t support DP Ruto’s quest for power have declared they will vie as independent candidates.

Having contested in 2017 for the Uasin Gishu governor’s seat, businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop (Buzeki) is making a comeback as an independent to face Jonathan Bii.

Mr Buzeki is believed to have the financial muscle to put up a spirited fight for the seat and much of his 2017 support endures, giving him an advantage in the race.

In Moiben, MP Silas Tiren, the chairperson of the powerful Agriculture Committee in the National Assembly, has the advantage of incumbency and will bank on his experience dealing with agricultural matters to keep the seat.

Voters will be paying keen attention to agriculture-related issues in this election, firing a warning shot that they will not elect leaders who have kept mum despite the woes facing the maize sector.

Mr Tiren has been in the frontline championing better prices for farmers’ produce and lowering the cost of farm inputs.