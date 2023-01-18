Worrying trend of youth brutally attacking parents over property in Uasin Gishu

Majority of youth in Uasin Gishu County are attacking their parents in property dispute to make them to surrender the wealth.

In some incidents, the rows turn brutal and end up in the corridors of justice as frustrated parents turn to the law for protection.

Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya at the Eldoret family court on Tuesday received five cases of assault by children who attack their parents, terming the incidents as alarming.

Ms Menya raised the concern after a 40-year-old man was charged for a third time with assaulting his mother in a span of less than a year.

“You were in this court the other time facing the same charges of physically assaulting your mother, today you are back to face the same charges, there must be something wrong in our society,” said Ms Menya as she directed the matter to probation officers before releasing the accused on bond.

Mr Joel Kiptanui was charged with assaulting his mother Lilian Chelimo at Tapsagoi village in Turbo Sub County within Uasin Gishu causing her actual bodily harm.

In the same court a 17-year-old boy was charged with assaulting his grandmother in the Baharini area in the outskirts of Eldoret town.

The court directed that the minor be taken to hospital for age assessment to ascertain his age before giving further directions.

Investigating officers told the court that the minor has on several occasions faced similar charges.

Others facing related offences are Zacharia Nolwa who was charged with assaulting Joshua Kiptoo on December 20 ,2022 at Kamukunji estate, Duncan Wanyonyi was charged with threatening to kill Milcah Kibet, Zacharia Ndegwa was charged with assaulting Joshua Kiptoo while Margret Gakuru was charged with assaulting Kerubo Mogua.

Majority of the assault cases reported in Eldoret court revolve around family members.

In May 2022, a woman shocked an Eldoret court after she pleaded with a magistrate to jail her son until she dies.

Trouble maker

Selly Rotich told chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyan that she has never known peace because of her son who is always a trouble maker in the family.

The mother said jailing her only son will be the only solution for peace to reign. The case is still ongoing.

On a weekly basis, the court records more than five cases of assault with the majority of the cases emanating from rivalry over family property.

An Eldoret lawyer Stephen Ombego said apart from scramble for family property, some of the assault cases are caused by mental health challenges.

Mr Ombego said majority of the youths involved in assault cases are under influence of drugs.

The lawyer proposed that such people ought to be taken to mental health facilities before being taken to courts.

“Some of the suspects in assault cases revolving around family members are suffering from mental health, it would be more prudent for such people to undergo mental health therapy before being taken to court,” said Mr Ombego.