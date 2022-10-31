Women leaders want charter to confront GBV, FGM and early marriages in the North Rift

Women leaders in the North Rift region have launched an initiative aimed at tackling gender-based violence, female genital mutilation (FGM), early marriages and improved access to education.

Deputy governors Grace Cheserek (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Yulita Cheruiyot (Nandi) are also pursuing a women’s charter under the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) to help fight the vices.

“We have noted that women still face the same issues we faced as young girls. For instance, in our county, we have FGM,” Prof Cheserek said.

“We want to use the Noreb umbrella to establish a women's charter to look at specific issues of women such as access to education, legal representation and reintegration after they have been rescued.”

The leaders made the remarks during the Noreb women in leadership forum that brought together more than 100 women from North Rift counties, including first ladies, female MCAs and chiefs.

Noreb Summit

Prof Cheserek added that they will present the charter to the bloc's summit so that they can secure funding for community-based programmes aimed at ending the practices.

The leaders want to sensitise communities on social vices through the initiative.

“It is our wish that we eradicate these issues. We have already started discussions with men because they have a greater role,” she said.

“We are now saying, can the brothers, fathers and grandfathers come to the table as a community to discuss these vices and how they are affecting our future.”

Dr Cheruyoit said men should be included to help end the vices.

“We cannot do this alone [and] we need to work with men and other partners. We need men champions to work together. In this case, these men are parents to girls and boys,” she added.

Food security

The forum also pushed for collective climate change mitigation, food security and nutrition programmes to support vulnerable communities.

Dr Cheruiyot noted that they were also considering programmes to empower boys and girls.

The leaders also want to sensitise communities on early cancer screening so as to reduce the disease burden in local communities.

“As women, we have decided to take a lead to raise awareness in every forum. At Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, one is tested for free,” Dr Cheruyoit said.

“Besides the physical examination, we are doing mammograms … to diagnose breast cancer, one of the leading cancers in this region.”

She said women bear most of the cancer burden.