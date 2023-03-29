Woman tells court she stabbed boyfriend in self-defense in attempted rape

Woman who stabbed boyfriend tells court she acted in self-defense over attempted rape

A 37-year-old woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend and subjecting him to grievous harm told an Eldoret court that she acted in self defense because he had wanted to rape her.

“I attacked the man because he was about to rape me. If I was weak I would have been raped by this man and perhaps got infected with a sexually transmitted disease,” Ms Maureen Naliaka told the court.

“If it were not my strength, today I would be the victim of sexual assault and even a subject of grievous harm,” she told Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo.

She was responding to an application by an investigating officer to detain her for five days pending investigations into the case.

Investigating officer Dickson Asievela told the court that the complainant was critically injured by the respondent during a confrontation in a house in the

Baharini area on the outskirts of Eldoret town. The incident was reported at Kapyemit police station on March 27.

Admitted

The court heard that the man, who was stabbed on both his legs, wrists, and face suffered critical injuries. He is still being treated at the Moi Teaching and

Referral Hospital (MTRH) in critical condition, and is yet to record a statement

“I would like the court to allow me to detain the suspect for five days since the complainant who was critically injured is unconscious at the hospital and he is yet to record a statement,” said the investigating officer.

Mr Asievela further told the court that the suspect was a flight risk, and if released she was likely to disappear

In her response, Ms Naliaka told the court to sympathise with her since she was a single mother who was only protecting herself from being raped by a strong man.

She said if detained for a long time, her children who have no father or guardian will be subjected to suffering

The court, however, allowed police to detain the suspect for five days at Eldoret police station, pending investigations into the matter.