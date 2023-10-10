Why Eldoret mother wants her son jailed for life

A 72-year-old retired prison guard broke down at an Eldoret court on Friday, protesting that the magistrate had given her abusive and rebellious son a lighter sentence.

Principal Magistrate Christine Menya sentenced Jimmy James Kipchumba to eight years in prison after he was found guilty on three counts of threatening to kill his mother, stealing and damaging property.

But his mother, unhappy with the sentence, wept saying it was too lenient for her abusive and unruly son.

Angeline Jepkosgei painfully told a packed courtroom that she expected the court to sentence her son to at least 30 years in prison or life imprisonment.

"Because of the pain he has caused us, I would like him to stay in jail longer so that my family can have peace," she said through tears, asking for a harsher sentence so that she and the accused's siblings "can have peace at home and live longer".

The main charge stated that on October 6, 2022, the defendant threatened to kill his mother in Marriott village, Kapseret sub-county.

The prosecution told the court that he uttered the words 'Hutafika January nitawamaliza' (meaning that he was determined to wipe out the entire family before January) without lawful excuse - threats that were directed at his mother.

He was also charged with destruction of property and theft.

The defendant denied the charges and was held in Eldoret prison. His bail report did not recommend his release on bail.

On Friday, the court sentenced him to eight years in prison on the three charges.

But his mother left the court angry and disappointed, accusing the court of being too lenient on her unruly son. She said her life was still in danger as the defendant was likely to be released in less than four years and would continue to harass her and his siblings.

The elderly woman almost exchanged words with the court clerk and the prosecutor after the verdict, which was delivered virtually as the magistrate had been transferred to Nakuru.

"As a former warder, the sentence handed down today will not reform this boy. He is likely to return home in less than four years," the elderly woman told the prosecutor in fluent English.

In mitigation, the accused son told the court that he had been framed by his siblings to deny him a share of the family fortune.

"I know that my brothers and sisters are happy because they expect me to die in prison so that they can inherit my father's estate. Let us meet in heaven if you wish," he shouted, naming his siblings as his tormentors.

The defendant has 14 days to appeal.