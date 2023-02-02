UK to support Uasin Gishu redevelopment as Eldoret eyes city status

United Kingdom has pledged to support Uasin Gishu to undertake various projects as the county eyes Eldoret city status.

It becomes the second country after the Israeli government and investors who signed deals last November to spearhead development projects in the county's health sector.

On Tuesday, UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Mariot said that they will undertake feasibility studies soon before they embark on the projects.

She noted that the county had identified ten key value chains such as the maize milling project as economically viable projects, but will zero in on three major projects.

“Over the next few months, we will undertake feasibility studies on the ten key projects to whittle down to three major projects where the UK will see to it that they attract funding from private investors to make this town an even greater city,” noted the envoy when she met Uasin Gishu governor (name)?.

Ms Marriot is this week touring counties in the North Rift region under the North Rift Economic Bloc, (NOREB).

Ten key projects

Governor Bii explained revealed that the devolved unit has identified ten key projects that include maize milling, avocado, and bamboo projects, an animal feed plant, and a solid waste management project.

He noted with the rapid growth and development in Eldoret town, the demand for a value chain to boost food security, and trade and create job opportunities has increased.

“We are still reaching out to the UK government for support in key areas that include automation of the revenue system and development of a city master plan that will guide the upcoming city,” said the governor, adding that the Eldoret municipality has also benefited from the UK-funded Sustainable Urban Economic Development (SUED) program.

City status

Eldoret is gearing for the elevation to the city status.

The county government is awaiting a report by an Ad-Hoc committee that collected public views on the same, expected to be tabled in the county assembly.

Mr Bii said that they are also keen to undertake the development and upgrade of urban centers and improve on solid management and additional investment in green energy and the development of waterways within the town.

Last year, the county inked a Sh427 million deal with Israeli firm-ElSMed Health service provider, which will boost health care in 23 health facilities in the initial phase before being upscaled to 138 health facilities.

“We want to fully embrace ICT by having the latest technology in the health sector. We want to use drones when it comes to delivery of blood and other medical supplies,” explained Mr Bii.

Israel partnership

The governor disclosed that the ten-year Israel partnership will entail digitizing and upgrading the health facilities, and equipping laboratories and diagnostic equipment. The deal will touch on the financing of laboratory diagnostic equipment, medical information technology, and hypertension and diabetes treatment center.

Separately, Ms Marriot said that the UK government was also working to nurture tech skills among the youth in Kenya.

The UK- funded program, in the past three years, has pumped to a tune of over Sh21 million into training young people on technology and matching them to mentors and organizations.

Ms Marriot explained that they work with various organizations and universities to empower young people with tech skills.

“We want to ensure that tech is at the heart of everything we do. We are keen to deliver on this,” said Ms Marriot.

Youth

Magdalene Chepkemoi, the Director of EldoHub said they are working with youth from 42 counties to develop tech skills.