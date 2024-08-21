Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii nominates MCA Evans Kapkea as his deputy

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has nominated Tembelio Ward MCA Evans Kapkea to be his Deputy Governor. This comes three days after John Barorot resigned from the seat.

Mr Bii said on Wednesday that after consultations he had settled on Mr Kapkea.

Mr Kapkea is the chairperson of the Trade, Industrialisation, Tourism and Investment Committee and a member of the Budget, Finance and Appropriation Committee.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Analytical Chemistry with Computing from the University of Eldoret and is currently pursuing an MSc in Analytical Chemistry at Moi University.

“Following the resignation of Deputy Governor Eng. John Barorot, Governor Jonathan Bii has nominated Mr Evans Kipruto Kapkea as nominee for the Deputy Governor and has forwarded the name to the county assembly for vetting and consideration,” said a statement from Mr Silah Koskei, Director Governor’s press.

Political and ethnic balance was key in the selection of the candidate, who like Eng. Barorot is from the Moiben constituency.

Governor Bii has also reshuffled Chief Officers in a move aimed at improving the delivery of quality services.

Eng. Barorot resigned on Monday after landing a lucrative job with an international telecommunications and digital company amid claims of frosty relations with his former boss.

He stepped down after months of absence, including last Thursday when President William Ruto awarded Eldoret the city status.

The former deputy governor admitted that his transition from the private to the public sector had its own challenges, but that he did his best while serving as deputy governor.

"There is still a lot to do now that the town has been elevated to a city. We need to look at bigger issues in our society," said Eng. Mr Barorot, admitted that he had experienced many "painful moments" during his transition from the private to the public sector.