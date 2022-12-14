Uasin Gishu chiefs in trouble over failing to mobilize Jamhuri day crowds

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Edison Nyale has hit the headlines after warning local chiefs they risk sack for failing to mobilize the residents to turn up to national events.

The county commissioner, who paraded the chiefs and the assistant chiefs, warned that stern action will be taken against those chiefs who fail to mobilise the members of the public to attend national holidays.

“It is really sad that we have few residents who turned up to this event. Going forward, I will fire those chiefs who fail to mobilise the residents to turn up for the event,” warned the administrator during the Jamhuri celebrations held at Kapsoya Secondary School in Ainabkoi sub county on Monday.

The visibily irked county official paraded more than 15 chiefs and their assistants at the event and gave them a dress down.

He noted that it was regrettable that the event was characterized by empty seats, noting that residents ought to turn up to listen to government policies.

“We have crucial government policies to share with the members of the public like planting trees. How can we reach the members of public if you fail to mobilise turn up to these important event?” said an irked county administrator.

He added: "County governor is here and is supposed to engage the residents on programs but it is unfortunate that we have very low turn out."

Area County Governor Jonathan Bii also warned county administrators over laxity.

He said that they will be re-deploying various county administrators to various regions to boost service delivery.

Governor Bii also took issue with some county officials who soliciting bribes, noting that security agencies must arrest those officers involved.

“We will be re-organizing soon various sub county administrators. I also want to ask security apparatus to take action against anyone going around soliciting bribes using my name,” added the governor.

Dr Nyale said that they formed multi-agency team to crackdown on the illicit brew.

He warned the boda boda operators and landlord owners against being used to hide the criminals.

We are putting on notice those boda boda who are being used to engage in criminal activities that they will be arrested. We have organized a meeting with the members of boda boda tomorrow to address the concerns,” said the county administrator.

At the same time, during the event Governor Bii noted that they have formed taskforce to look into the Eldoret Main market to recommend whether to re-open or to close indefinitely.