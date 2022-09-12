Tycoon charged with defrauding businesswoman of Sh300m land

An Eldoret tycoon was charged on Friday with defrauding a businessswoman of land valued at Sh300 million using a forged letter of allotment.

Mr Mahendra Cordhanbhan Patel was charged with making false documents, contrary to Section 357 of the Penal Code.

The court heard that on December 9, 2009, Mr Patel and others, with the intent to defraud Mary Chepkurui of her 1.226-hectare land, Block 8/12, in Eldoret municipality, made a false allotment letter in the name of Sosian Builders Limited.

Court documents show that the fake letter was signed and issued by Peter Kang’ethe Thuo, a former lands commissioner in Nairobi.

Mr Patel faces a second charge of making similar false documents in relation to the same parcel of land on February 24, 2009.

In the third count, he was charged with fraudulently obtaining a registration certificate for a title deed to the same land, claiming it to be a genuine land ownership document issued by the Eldoret lands registry.

Prosecutors claim that on December 31, 2009, he fraudulently procured the registration of a certificate of lease for the land in favour of Sosian Builders.

The accused denied the three charges before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Mogire Onkoba.

Through his lawyer, he implored the court to release him on lenient bond terms.

“My client is a senior resident of this town and since the time of his arrest, he has complied with the rule of law. I urge this court to consider his age and release him on a lenient bond, as well as an option of favourable cash bail,” the lawyer told the court.

State Counsel Patricia Kirui did not object to Mr Patel’s release on bond.

“The State is not opposed to his release on bond. But I urge the court to consider bond terms that are in relation to the value of the said property,” Ms Kirui told the court.

The magistrate released Mr Patel on a Sh1 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.