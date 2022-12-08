Two seized in Eldoret ferrying Sh5m contraband alcohol

Detectives from Eldoret have seized a consignment of contraband alcohol and ethanol with a street value of Sh5 million.

The suspects Douglas Hitla, the driver, and his turnboy Josaphat Chonjo were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in critical condition after Hitla lost control of the ill-fated 14-seater private vehicle they were using to ferry the consignment and veered off the Eldoret-Kitale interchange.

Confirming the incident that took place on Wednesday, Uasin Gishu County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Peter Kimulowo said the vehicle was heading to Eldoret town from Busia.

Mr Kimulwo said that after receiving a tip-off from members of the public, he dispatched his officers to lay an ambush at the Eldoret-Webuye and Eldoret-Kitale junction at Maili Tisa.

He said the driver of the vehicle increased speed before diverting to Kitale highway on sensing the presence of sleuths at the Maili Tisa interchange.

Became suspicious

"My officers became suspicious after the driver declined to stop at the nearby roadblock, prompting a chase by the officers forcing it to veer off the road before rolling several times injuring the two occupants," said Mr Kimulwo.

The CCIO said that the officers managed to rescue the occupants of the damaged vehicle and rushed them to MTRH where they are recuperating.

"The two suspects will be arraigned in Eldoret court once they have recovered and we have towed the vehicle to Soy police station while the contraband alcohol and ethanol have been transported to the central police station as exhibits," added Mr Kimulwo.