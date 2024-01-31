President Ruto to confer Eldoret, his home town, city status in April

The Uasin Gishu County government has set tough conditions for Eldoret Municipality as part of its face-lift campaign after unanimously endorsing a report by the Senate recommending that the town be upgraded to town status.

The conditions include relocation of Jua Kali traders to a designated area, beautification of the town - planting trees and flowers in the Central Business District - and installation of human traffic barriers.

The Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations recommended approval of the application for Eldoret Municipality status.

"I J.M Nyegenye, the Clerk of the Senate, do hereby certify that in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 (6) of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, the Senate, by a resolution passed on the 28th day of November 2023, approved the application for conferment of city status on the Municipality of Eldoret," reads the Clerk's notice to the Senate.

Eldoret Town will be the fifth city in the country after Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nakuru.

However, the municipality is required to construct the Kilometre Zero monument, which will be unveiled by the President during the city status conferment scheduled for April.

They are also expected to implement a Traffic Management Plan/traffic flow within the CBD, reduce the size of roundabouts and require property owners to paint all buildings.

According to Eldoret Municipality Manager Tito Koiyet, the town's elevation to city status was long overdue and arrangements have been put in place for pre-ceremony activities leading up to the conferment of city status.

"The activities include awarding of charters to municipalities - Kamagut, Tarakwa, Cheptiret and Kapkures and Investment Symposium/Conference - Theme Eldoret our City," said Mr Koiyet.

The county government has set tough conditions for property owners as part of the facelift campaigns for upgrade to city status.

According to the county planning department, about 10 illegal buildings worth millions have been targeted for demolition under the reviewed by-laws.

The condemned buildings stand on drainage lines or grabbed public land, while others are dilapidated and pose a risk to occupants and city residents.

"Some of these buildings are built on public utility land or drainage lines, while others are defective and have to be pulled down," says Julius Kitur, Eldoret Municipality manager.

Among the rigorous requirements for town status is a commitment by developers to paint the premises in a uniform colour not associated with any commercial brand or face a fine or six months imprisonment and repossession of undeveloped land.

"All developers must comply with bylaws relating to the design of certain buildings as described in the by-laws. They have to engage a registered architect for structural design and landlords have to ensure proper disposal of garbage from their premises," said Mr Koiyet.

Property owners are also required to develop ramps to facilitate access to shops by people with disabilities (PWDs), install CCTV cameras to enhance security and ensure that parts of their land are under tree cover.

"Buildings must be properly lit and have ramps to facilitate entry into shops by PWDs and the aged. Installation of CCTV cameras is encouraged to improve the security of the premises and all existing and proposed developments must ensure that portions of their land are under tree cover, which must be complied with within the next six months," the notice added.

All external walls in both private and public buildings must also adhere to bylaws relating to resistance to weather and moisture by resisting the penetration of rain. Those who fail to do so will be prosecuted under Section 32 of the Building Act and will be liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for six months.

According to Governor Jonathan Bii, Eldoret town, the industrial hub of the North Rift, has met most of the requirements for city status and will benefit from additional funding from the national government to attract local and international investors to set up businesses in the region.

“The promotion of the town to city category is long overdue. We have put in place all necessary conditions and it is a matter of time before it earns city class,” disclosed the administrator.

Among the requirements for city status are accessibility to the international airport, proper infrastructure development, effective waste management system, adequate educational facilities (public and private universities), provision of quality health services, standardisation of the hospitality and hotel industry and population factor, among others.

"The city is strategically located as a gateway to East and Central Africa and its elevation to city status will provide our farmers with a ready and steady market for agricultural produce and other emerging business opportunities," Mr Bii explained.

With a population of around 500,000, Eldoret is the fastest-growing town in the country and acts as a link to East and Central African countries.

"There are many opportunities associated with elevating the town to city status and now that we have met most of the requirements, it is my appeal that the process be expedited," added Mr Bii.

However, it is emerging that the town still faces some challenges that could slow down its elevation to city status.

Eldoret town considered the industrial hub of the North Rift region, the country's food basket, continues to face some challenges in transport and sanitation that need to be addressed if it is to be upgraded to a city.

Governor Bii's administration is struggling with the challenge of garbage collection despite moving to the new site in the Kipkenyo area.

Residents say the town lacks adequate recreational facilities, including public parks and arboretums.

"The recreational facilities need to be rehabilitated and upgraded to promote the tourism sector and enable the devolved unit to generate additional revenue as it remodels itself into a city," said Wilson Kosgei, an investor in the hospitality industry.

Other activities that need to be undertaken by the county government in collaboration with other stakeholders include painting buildings for aesthetic appeal, marketing cultural memorabilia to promote heritage, climate change through reforestation and creating more space for expansion from side streets to provide space for business establishment.