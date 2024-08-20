Race for next Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor kicks off

The race to fill the position of Uasin-Gishu County Government Deputy Governor’s position is gaining pace following the resignation of Mr John Barorot after two years in office.

Mr Barorot tendered his resignation on Monday after holding a crisis meeting with Governor Jonathan Bii amid claims of frosty relations between the two. The former DG announced that he would be taking up a new job with an international firm.

Governor Bii has promised to pick his new deputy “from within” and, already, names of some County Executive Members (CECs) have been proposed for the position.

“I will soon pick another nominee as my deputy among these people to enable us to progress ahead,” he said while accepting the resignation of Mr Barorot.

Ethnic balance

Ethnic balance is expected to be a major deciding factor. The Nandi and Keiyo communities form the majority in the largely cosmopolitan county.

It is emerging that majority of those who have been proposed to replace Mr Barorot are from the Keiyo community. As a result, negotiated democracy may be applied in order to reach an amicable agreement.

The CEC member for Trade, Martha Jeruto, is among those who are viewed as possible pick.

Others are former Moiben Member of Parliament Silas Tiren, Jude Chesire, Pius Kigen, Anthony Chelimo and Pius Chelimo. But none of them have openly expressed interest in the job.

Residents interviewed by the Nation, however, maintained that the position of DG is a “reserve” for the Keiyo community. They have asked Governor Bii to consider picking a nominee from the community.

“In a region that has a variety of ethnic groups, negotiated democracy is the assured formula to attain balance and it is only fair to appoint another Deputy Governor from the Keiyo community,” a resident, Julius Koech, said.

Negotiated democracy was applied in Uasin Gishu during the 2013 and 2017 general elections when former governor Jackson Mandago (now Uasin Gishu Senator) picked Daniel Chemno from Keiyo as his deputy.

The scenario was replicated during the 2022 General Election when Mr Bii settled on Mr Barorot, from Keiyo, as his deputy.

Missing in action

Mr Barorot resigned from his position after missing in action for months. On Thursday last week, he was not present when President William Ruto conferred Eldoret with city status.

The former DG admitted that transiting from the private sector to the public sector had been challenging, but added that he did his best as the DG.

“There is still a lot to be done now that Eldoret has been elevated to a city. We need to look at bigger issues in our society,” said Mr Barorot.