Protest: Disability group rejects UDA nominees to county assembly

Representatives of people with disabilities in Uasin Gishu have complained that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) excluded them from nominations to the county assembly.

They now want President William Ruto, the UDA party leader who hails from the county, and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to intervene in the matter.

They said they had considered suing to stop the swearing-in of ward reps planned for this morning but resolved to petition the party because they lacked money to pay lawyers.

Ms Regina Chumba, who applied to be nominated but missed out, said the group failed to raise Sh100,000 they needed to file a case in court to stop the swearing-in.

She said nine of the group’s members applied for nomination slots but only three were shortlisted.

“We are tired of the blatant exclusion and we demand our rights. We are bitter that we have been discriminated against, unfairly neglected,” she stated.

Members of the county assembly (MCAs) will be inaugurated today. They will then elect a Speaker and a deputy Speaker.

The aggrieved group had vowed to camp at the county assembly offices until their pleas were heard and addressed.

Robert Kering, a 39-year-old visually impaired sand harvester from Turbo constituency, said his name was expunged from the final list.

“I have been actively involved in campaigns and selling our party. We demand an explanation on what transpired. Why did some people remove our names from the final list?” he said when the group convened at the Nandi Gardens in Eldoret.

His name had appeared on three nomination lists but it was missing from the final list published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ms Chumba, who unsuccessfully contested the Barsombe ward seat, said the Constitution requires that nomination slots be reserved for people with disabilities (PWDs) and wondered why their members were missing from the list.

“Our party stands for uplifting the common man, but the decision to award undeserving people is shameful. We want to appeal to our President to personally intervene and ensure that our cries are heard and addressed,” she said.

Juliet Chelimo, another member of the group, accused local UDA leaders of interfering with the nomination list and locking out deserving members.

“We are aware that some of our leaders interfered with this list. We are wondering why they decided to nominate their cronies who don’t have any disability. We are warning them that we are watching them,” she said.

"The law says PWDs must be nominated to the assemblies and Parliament. If they don’t want us to be included in the leadership positions, they should go and change the Constitution.”

A September 9 Kenya Gazette notice listed David Waiganjo, James Wachira, Belinda Tirop and Evelyn Tirop on the final list of those nominated by UDA to represent marginalised groups in Uasin Gishu.

In the gender category, the party nominated Naomi Serem, Rebecca Jerop, Nancy Kiboi, Hassan Saida, Abdi Sahra, Magrinah Chebet, Juliet Chelimo, Caroline Cherono. Mercy Jepkurui was nominated by Jubilee.