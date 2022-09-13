Privileged to be part of his journey, Wareng High basks in Ruto's glory

Nestled on the outskirts of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu, an imposing two-storey building invites you to Wareng High School, a sleepy 55-year-old school now basking in glory for shaping the formative life of Dr William Ruto, Kenya’s fifth President.

At first glance, there is nothing impressive about the school, save for the place it now holds in history as part of Dr Ruto’s journey to the helm of Kenya.

Dr Ruto enrolled in Form One at Wareng High on January 26, 1981 for his O-levels and left in 1984 to join Kapsabet Boys High School in neighbouring Nandi County in 1985 for his A-levels.

William Samoei Ruto's admission letter at Wareng High School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County in 1981, obtained at the school on September 12, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Big dreams

At Wareng High, he stood out as a visionary who had big dreams for the future.

Principal Julius Kametei says the school is proud and privileged to have had Dr Ruto as its student 41 years ago and the school community is confident his life journey will inspire generations to come.

“It was at Wareng that he was given the foundation and nurtured into the person he is. We are privileged because we are part of the history of shaping him. Many young people have seen him rise in the country’s pecking order and feel inspired,” he said.

“All through, he was a bright student because he joined the school as an index one, and in Form Four he was at index three. In class position, he was between position one and six and ever neat.”

Julius Kamatei, Principal Wareng High School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County and students outside what used to be 'Siberia' dormitory on September 12, 2022. This was President William Ruto's dormitory when he joined the school in Form One in 1981. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Understood himself

Unlike other students, he said, Dr Ruto had understood himself and was resolute in the direction his life was headed because he believed hard work led to success and he strived to achieve it.

“Sometime in 2013, after he had assumed office as the Deputy President, one of his personal assistants visited the school seeking information about his life here. After perusing through his files, we found some photos and a letter that summarised his life at school,” Mr Kametei said.

Part of a letter written by Dr William Samoei Ruto while he was in Form Four at Wareng High School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County in 1984, obtained by Nation Media Group at the school on September 12, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“In the letter, Dr Ruto gave a brief about his family background and his early life, academic journey thus far and life in school. Despite his academic brilliance, he also proved to be a prolific debater and a leader both in and outside class.”

Christian Union (CU) official

He said Dr Ruto was a staunch Christian throughout his school life, rising to become the Christian Union (CU) assistant chairperson.

“In the letter, he mentioned that he faced a lot of obstacles which his firm faith in Christianity and bravery enabled him to overcome them. This is a person who is strong-willed, a go-getter who pursues whatever he believes in with a great zeal,” he stated.

He said that in the letter, Dr Ruto referred to himself as a protestant from AIC Kenya who was staunch and an unapologetic Christian, with his faith helping him conquer the storms of life that he encountered along the way.

“During his days in school, he never shied away from Christianity and took up leadership roles, which saw him sleep in senior students’ dormitories as his peers spent their nights in an iron sheet-walled dormitory christened Siberia because of its biting cold,” he said.