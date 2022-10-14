Prisoner accused of biting off and swallowing inmate's finger

An inmate serving a 15-year jail sentence after being found guilty of murder, will be charged in an Eldoret court on Monday for allegedly biting off the finger of a fellow inmate at Eldoret GK prison’s workshop.

Richard Rutto Kipkosir allegedly attacked Patrick Mukonyi Mulika on October 7,2022 during industrial work and the victim lost his finger.

Mukonyi who is serving a five-year jail term after he was found guilty of house breaking and stealing by an Eldoret court in March this year, was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for medical attention.

Efforts by warders to trace the chopped finger were futile since the attacker is said to have swallowed it, a gesture that was meant to conceal evidence.

According to the prison warder who was supervising the duo in the workshop, the duo had a dispute over an unknown issue and within no time, the victim was crying in deep pain while bleeding profusely.

Grievous harm

Kipkosir who was arrested by prison warders after the incident was briefly detained at Eldoret Central Police Station for interrogation before being arraigned on Friday.

When he appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya , the suspect was not allowed to take a plea since the investigating officer had requested for more days to complete investigations.