President Ruto's mother among 505 recipients of Uasin Gishu title deeds

President William Ruto's mother - Mama Sarah Cheruiyot - was among 505 people who received title deeds from the Uasin Gishu County government in Eldoret on Thursday.

The titles were given to landowners who settled in Maili Nne, Kuinet and Hill School villages under the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Programme (KISIP).

The recipients have been struggling to obtain vital documents for more than three decades.

Mama Sarah applauded the Uasin Gishu County government for the gesture, noting that the recipients of the documents had waited for so long.

Addressing the gathering, she urged the land owners to use their plots of land productively to improve their socio-economic status.

"Land is an asset that if properly invested in, can make a huge difference to society. I call on all Kenyans to use their land properly for their prosperity and that of future generations," she said.

She also urged the younger generation to embrace morality, saying that in her heyday, moral values were highly valued, especially in public gatherings.

"As mothers, we should not abdicate our parental role and moral guidance to our children because society is unforgiving to those who live immoral lives. We should always pray for the country," she said.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said land is an emotive issue as it holds deep meaning and significance for individuals, families and communities.

"The deeds are a symbol of security, identity and pride and today marks an important moment for the beneficiaries as they receive the recognition and guarantee they deserve through the power of a title deed.

"We are providing them with a document that not only certifies their ownership of the land, but also empowers them to make better use of their property," the Governor said.

He said the first phase of the programme had significantly improved the living standards of residents in informal settlements.

"Through road construction projects covering 22.6 kilometres, we have improved connectivity and accessibility in settlements such as Huruma Mwiyenderi, Munyaka, Kamukunji, Kimumu, Hawaii, Kambi Nairobi and Hill School," he said.

On security in informal settlements, the KISIP programme has also seen the installation of 17 floodlights in various locations including Huruma, Racecourse, Hill School, Munyaka, Kamukunji, Kimumu Hawaii and Kambi Nairobi, the governor said.

He said they had diligently followed all necessary procedures, including completion of survey work, to ensure that Uasin Gishu residents receive their long-awaited title deeds.

"I am proud to say that we have witnessed remarkable unity and cooperation among the people of these settlements throughout the implementation of the project. As we look ahead to KISIP two, we have identified Mwanzo, Kipkaren and Maili Nne as areas in urgent need of infrastructure works," he said.

The Governor called on land owners to invest in their properties knowing that their property rights will be protected.

"This security not only attracts potential investors, but also encourages the residents themselves to engage more in agricultural activities, as they can now fully reap the rewards of their hard work.