Policewoman who is accused of killing her husband denied bail

A police constable who allegedly shot her husband dead during a domestic feud has been denied bail for the second time by an Eldoret court.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi of Eldoret High Court directed Lillian Biwott, 32, who is facing murder charges to be remanded at Eldoret GK Women Remand Prison until February 21, 2024 when her bond application will be heard afresh.

Ms Biwott is accused of shooting her husband on the night of October 9, 2023 at their rented home at Kimumu estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

Interfering with witnesses

Several members of her family and friends had thronged the court in anticipation of her release. The family members of the victims who were also in the court welcomed the court's decision.

They claimed in their application told the court that there is a high likelihood of the accused interfering with prosecution witnesses if released on bail.

The presiding judge denied the Administration policewoman bond on grounds that she could interfere with prosecution witnesses who are lined up to testify during her trial slated for next year.

Rights of victims

"I have denied you bail because I have looked at the law carefully and it provides for the rights of victims which must be protected. I have considered the victim impact statement and a probation report tabled before me and it is not in favour of your release on bond at this time," Justice Nyakundi. said

Although the prosecution did not oppose the granting of bail or bond, the judge noted that the prosecution failed to respond to affidavits filed by some of the victim's family members, some of whom are witnesses in the case.