Police to quiz man hurt in shootout between Buzeki, Koti Moja supporters

Detectives in Eldoret will interrogate a man who was shot during a confrontation between followers of Uasin Gishu governor candidates Jonathan Chelilim Bii (Koti Moja) and Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprotich (Buzeki) on Monday night.

Each candidate has pointed an accusing finger at the other over the Monday night shootout between their rival camps that left one person injured.

County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said no one had been arrested in relation to the incident due to a lack of helpful information on what transpired.

Each side claimed on Tuesday that the injured person was their supporter.

Police suspect the injured man stormed a private meeting of opponents and caused a commotion, resulting in the shooting.

Mr Gitonga said detectives will question the victim, who is recovering at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, once he is discharged to shed more light on what happened. He suffered bullet wounds.

“We have been monitoring the progress of a man who was shot during the confrontation at an Eldoret hotel. As soon as the victim recovers, he will be interrogated to ascertain what happened before the shooting,” Mr Gitonga said.

On Tuesday, both Mr Buzeki and Mr Koti Moja condemned the attack, with the former claiming that the shooting targeted his secretariat, while the latter claimed the injured person was his supporter.

Meanwhile, Mr Gitonga has called on residents of Uasin Gishu to continue maintaining peace as they wait for the announcement of the presidential election results.

Mr Gitonga cautioned residents against holding illegal gatherings.

“Security has been guaranteed to all residents. We have enough police officers patrolling in town. Anyone found to threaten security will be dealt with accordingly,” he stated.