Police reshuffled in President Ruto backyard as crime soars

Several police officers in Uasin Gishu County have been reshuffled amid increased criminal activities that have terrorised residents.

The county police commander, Benjamin Mwanthi, said the move was necessitated by a recent upsurge in robberies, burglaries and killings.

Cases of these crimes have been steadily increasing in Eldoret courts in recent times, with residents accusing the police of laxity, particularly officers stationed at Ainabtich and Kapsoya police stations.

Uasin Gishu is President William Ruto's home county.

Kimumu, Hawai, Huruma, Mwanzo, Kamukunji and Langas are among the notorious settlements on the outskirts of Eldoret town that have borne the brunt of criminal activity.

According to Mr Mwanthi, the areas have been mapped as crime hotspots. He explained that he had taken the action to restore public confidence in the police following an uproar by residents.

The county police boss, who spoke at his office in Eldoret, noted that the reshuffle affected police officers who had served in the same stations for a long time as part of security measures to bring down crime in the town.

"I have reshuffled several police officers who have served for over seven years at one station in the county to be transferred to other counties," Mr Mwanthi said.

Complicit officers

Residents have denounced the rampant crime and pointed the finger at police officers who have overstayed in their stations.

The criminal gangs are made up of young adults aged between 20 and 35 years.

Residents of the affected estates are forced to stay indoors as soon as darkness falls for fear of attacks.

Some estate managers claim that rogue police officers are colluding with criminal gangs in the crimes, which sometimes result in deaths and injuries.

"It is only in the affected estates that if you are attacked by an armed gang at night and you cry out for help, no one will come to your rescue, including the police who normally patrol the area," said a building caretaker in Kapsoya.

As a result, many are deterred from reporting crimes to police because of the treatment they receive.

"One officer harassed me and even threatened to lock me in the police cells for allegedly spreading lies when I reported a burglary," said another caretaker.

24-hour patrol

Mr Mwanthi said he had deployed additional police officers from the central police station to the affected estates to patrol 24 hours until normality returns.

"We have so far arrested one suspect and seized a motorcycle that was used by the criminal gangs to carry out violent criminal activities in the affected areas," he said.