Police probe Burnt Forest arson attacks

Detectives in Uasin Gishu County are investigating an incident where unknown people are alleged to have burnt down three houses in Chagaiya area on the outskirts of Burnt Forest town in the last three days.

Police said unknown people invaded a compound on Friday night where they torched a house. Nobody was hurt during the arson attack.

The incident happened just three days after two other houses were burnt in the same area on Wednesday.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said police are investigating the incident with the hope of arresting the suspects.

He, however, ruled out speculations that the incident was politically instigated.

“It is true unknown people burnt down a house in Chagaiya area within Ainabkoi Sub County. We are investigating the incident, we treat it as arson and has nothing to do with politics,” said Mr Gitonga.

He cautioned residents against speculating about the incident, noting that they were adversely affected during the 2007/2008 post-election violence and no one would like to see a replica of the same.

He assured Uasin Gishu residents of their safety even as they wait for the presidential election results.