Police officer shot husband to protect their children, Eldoret court told

A police officer who shot her husband 12 times, killing him instantly, was protecting her children from the deceased, an Eldoret court has heard.

The High Court in Eldoret heard that the couple had a troubled marriage.

An investigating officer told the court that the deceased had previously assaulted his wife on several occasions at their rented house in Kimumu Estate, causing serious injuries to her head and face.

Giving evidence before Justice Reuben Nyakundi, Police Corporal Stephen Nzau, who is attached to the Moiben Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), described the relationship between Lillian Biwott and her late husband Victor Kipchumba as toxic.

The investigating officer recounted how Lillian, an administrative police officer attached to the infrastructural police unit in Turbo sub-county, once requested to be transferred to another station to get away from her abusive husband.

A report by ballistics officers confirmed that the accused killed her husband instantly with 12 bullets, Nzau told the court.

He told the court that in his investigations, he had gathered from Lilian's work colleagues that the accused had told them that she had received disturbing information from her househelp about the safety of her children.

Nzau told Justice Nyakundi that the accused was worried and decided to rush to her house on a motorcycle after being informed by the househelp that her estranged husband had threatened to slaughter their four children with a knife.

“Lillian left in a huff from the Kenya Bureau of Standards Eldoret branch building where she had been assigned the night duty after receiving a distress call from her house girl,” the investigating officer told the court.

“When she arrived at their house, a quarrel ensued between the couple in front of their children and it extended to their bedroom.”

Also read: Retired police chief kills wife then takes own life

According to Nzau, the accused officer pumped 12 live bullets into her husband's body in their bedroom following an argument.

Nzau told the court that investigations revealed that the deceased had pulled out a pocket knife in an attempt to stab his wife, prompting the accused to open fire.

The investigating officer said he found the said penknife on the shelf of the couple's house, which he used as an exhibit in the murder trial.

While testifying in the case, Nzau told the court that Lillian, who was attached as a guard to the Kenya Bureau of Standards, Eldoret branch, used her official assault rifle to shoot the deceased.

The mother of four committed the said offence on October 14, 2023 at Kimumu Estate in Moiben sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

Nzau told the court that there was an ugly incident earlier when the deceased assaulted his wife in front of her colleagues at Ainabtich police station.

Nzau said the deceased was arrested at the time and locked in a cell before the parents of the couple intervened and asked for his release from custody to pave the way for mediation.