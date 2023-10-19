Plea bargain saves Eldoret man from life sentence

A 34-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a robbery with violence charge that resulted in the death of the victim has been saved from a life sentence after successfully entering a plea bargain agreement.

The plea bargain agreement

The plea bargain agreement between the accused and the government, through the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) saw him being handed 30 years behind bars, instead of a life sentence.

The court heard that on the night of August 12, 2022, at Ndanai village in Ainabkoi Sub County on the outskirts of Eldoret town, William Juma Werunga robbed Samson Kibet Tikogo of his mobile phone valued at Sh7,000 and immediately after the incident, hit him with a blunt object causing his death.

Werunga who appeared before Principal Magistrate Christine Menya pleaded guilty to the charge.

Despite the court cautioning him about the consequences of pleading guilty to the offense, he remained adamant with his first plea of guilty.

“The charge that you have pleaded guilty to attracts a maximum of life sentence so as you plead, understand that,” the magistrate warned the accused.

Responding to the warning, the accused maintained his plea.

He told the court that it was unfortunate that his attempt to earn a living through the robbery, saw him kill his victim and he was remorseful as he applied for plea bargaining.

Pleaded guilty

Since he pleaded guilty in August 2022, he has been in custody as the plea bargaining process went on.

During his mitigation, he pleaded with the court to be lenient with him.

After undergoing the entire process, the report was presented in court for determination of the case on Tuesday.

And following a successful process of plea bargaining, the magistrate consequently sentenced him to 30 years in jail.

The probation report supported the sentence, saying that the man has been in remand prison since the offense occurred and has since learnt his lesson.