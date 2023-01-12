PHOTOS: Police trace last steps of LGBTQ activist Chiloba in quest for answers
Homicide experts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) spent the better part of Thursday tracing the last known movements of slain LGBTQ activist and fashion designer Edwin Kiprotoch alias Chiloba.
They visited several places including his home, which is suspected to be the primary scene of crime of his gruesome murder, as well Mokombet -- the place where suspects in the case allegedly dumped his body three days later.
The experts are piecing together information that could help in fast-tracking the prosecution of several suspects including Nairobi-based freelance photographer Jackton Odhiambo, the man said to have carried out the killing.
Led by Martin Nyuguto, the DCI director in charge of homicide investigations, they started collecting evidence at Noble Breeze Apartment in Chebisaas, Eldoret where Chiloba and Odhiambo lived.
Here, they collected blood-stained clothes belonging to the victim.
A source at the apartment complex told the Nation that Chiloba, a University of Eldoret student, had lived there for about two years.
"During his stay here, he was a reserved person who lived peacefully with other tenants", he said.
From Chebisaas in Moiben Sub-County, they moved to the second scene in Mokombet village in Kapseret Sub-County where the metal box containing the body of Chiloba was found.
During the visit to Mokombet, the team collected evidence from the spot where the metallic box was dumped.
The third scene to be visited was Spain area in Kahoya estate, Eldoret, where the parents of prime suspect Jacktone Odhiambo live. Here, they recovered a number of items that were said to belong to Chiloba.
Odhiambo, who was handcuffed and dressed in white overalls, was present at the scene to help the officers gather evidence.
During the Kahoya visit, curious residents milled around the scene while conversing in low tones.
"We have never witnessed such a thing in our village. We are shocked to see what is happening here", said one resident.
Another said they were shocked to hear that a pastor's son, who they reverred as a role model, had committed a crime. Jackton's father is said to be a local cleric and Nyumba Kumi chairman.
Police said the visits will help build the case against five suspects involved in the killing.
"We have been visiting the scenes where Chiloba was last seen before his death. We intend to visit more scenes to gather enough evidence to be presented in court by the prosecution," said Mr Nyuguto.