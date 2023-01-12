PHOTOS: Police trace last steps of LGBTQ activist Chiloba in quest for answers

Homicide experts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) spent the better part of Thursday tracing the last known movements of slain LGBTQ activist and fashion designer Edwin Kiprotoch alias Chiloba.

They visited several places including his home, which is suspected to be the primary scene of crime of his gruesome murder, as well Mokombet -- the place where suspects in the case allegedly dumped his body three days later.

The experts are piecing together information that could help in fast-tracking the prosecution of several suspects including Nairobi-based freelance photographer Jackton Odhiambo, the man said to have carried out the killing.

Led by Martin Nyuguto, the DCI director in charge of homicide investigations, they started collecting evidence at Noble Breeze Apartment in Chebisaas, Eldoret where Chiloba and Odhiambo lived.

Items collected by detectives from the home Edwin Chiloba shared with Jacktone Odhiambo in Chebisaas, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on January 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Here, they collected blood-stained clothes belonging to the victim.

A DCI detectives outside the the home Edwin Chiloba in Chebisaas, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on January 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

A source at the apartment complex told the Nation that Chiloba, a University of Eldoret student, had lived there for about two years.

"During his stay here, he was a reserved person who lived peacefully with other tenants", he said.

From Chebisaas in Moiben Sub-County, they moved to the second scene in Mokombet village in Kapseret Sub-County where the metal box containing the body of Chiloba was found.

During the visit to Mokombet, the team collected evidence from the spot where the metallic box was dumped.

DCI detectives at the second scene, an earth road at Mokombet village, where the body of Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alis Chiloba was found stuffed in a metallic box. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The third scene to be visited was Spain area in Kahoya estate, Eldoret, where the parents of prime suspect Jacktone Odhiambo live. Here, they recovered a number of items that were said to belong to Chiloba.

Items collected by detectives from the home of the Jacktone Odhiambo’s parents in Kahoya Estate, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on January 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Odhiambo, who was handcuffed and dressed in white overalls, was present at the scene to help the officers gather evidence.

During the Kahoya visit, curious residents milled around the scene while conversing in low tones.

"We have never witnessed such a thing in our village. We are shocked to see what is happening here", said one resident.

Curious locals look on as DCI detectives search the third scene in Kahoya Estate where Jackton Odhiambo’s parents live in this photo taken on January 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Another said they were shocked to hear that a pastor's son, who they reverred as a role model, had committed a crime. Jackton's father is said to be a local cleric and Nyumba Kumi chairman.

Police said the visits will help build the case against five suspects involved in the killing.

"We have been visiting the scenes where Chiloba was last seen before his death. We intend to visit more scenes to gather enough evidence to be presented in court by the prosecution," said Mr Nyuguto.