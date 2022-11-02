North Rift leaders tell Raila off on taxation boycott threats

Some North Rift leaders have told off Azimio la Umoja One Kenya boss Raila Odinga over his stand on new taxation measures proposed by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Led by Governor Jonathan Bii of Uasin Gishu, they told the Nation that it was hypocritical for the former Prime Minister to oppose the introduction of new taxes when it was the only way the government could fund development projects.

“The former Prime Minister has said he will tell all his supporters not to pay taxes. That is hypocrisy of the highest order,” said the first-term governor, who was elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“It is everyone’s obligation to pay taxes and it is enshrined in the law. Let everyone pay tax so that we can build our country.”

Citing an incident where the ODM boss asked his supporters, before the 2018 handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, not to buy products from some companies that were perceived to have supported Jubilee, Governor Bii said Mr Odinga was scheming to blackmail the Kenya Kwanza administration to embrace him.

“Claiming that all his supporters will not pay tax is like asking for another handshake,” he said.

“The other time, he said we should not buy products from Safaricom and various companies which were associated with Jubilee and then joined the government through a handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, but the current President will not tolerate it.”

You must pay tax

He implored Kenyans not to be distracted by politicians, saying no country can prosper if its citizens do not pay taxes and asking Mr Odinga to allow President William Ruto to work.

“We will continue to pay taxes because we love our country. It is what has made us get where we are today. Raila Odinga, kindly leave President William Ruto to work,” he said.

“Kenya Kwanza has said Kenyans have to pay tax, even Baba (Mr Odinga), if he [were] the President, he would have pushed for the same. If we do not pay taxes, there is no development and no money for salaries.”

President Ruto recently questioned why there were only seven million people with a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) personal identification number (PIN) yet there were over 30 million users of the mobile money transfer platform M-Pesa.

“We need to pay taxes so that we can get resources for development projects and also be able to repay the debt that we owe as a country,” President Ruto on Sunday.

“We intend to cut on borrowing, but we must increase the revenue we collect to be able to undertake development.”

Taxman's noose

On Tuesday, Nandi MP Bernard Kitur, a close ally of Dr Ruto, pleaded with him to come to the rescue of many young people that he said are suffering at the hands of the taxman.

The first-term lawmaker claimed that KRA systems are so complicated that they push Kenyans into arrears and penalties.

“So many Kenyans are suffering. Submitting returns using the KRA systems is not easy to navigate and many are forced to pay many penalties on arrears. I am requesting the President to intervene in this matter,” the MP appealed.

He also challenged the government and the KRA to train Kenyans on taxation matters.

Those opposing new tax measures, he said, want to sabotage the Kenya Kwanza administration, urging Kenyans not to listen to them.