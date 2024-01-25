Mzee Jackson Kibor, the man behind court cases and controversies
Mzee Jackson Kibor, the controversial Uasin Gishu farmer and politician, the de facto men’s conference chairman, evoked love and hate in equal measure.
In quick succession he divorced his second and third wives, and sued his children for trespassing, firing a gun at his son.
There was a time he unclamped his car that had been chained by county askaris by cutting through the contraption. He also fitted his car with spikes as protection after his gun was confiscated. And he spent time in police cells for alleged tribal incitement in 2008.