Mystery deepens over Eldoret street children killings as another body is found

Barely a week after a street child was killed in Eldoret town, another street boy’s body was found near Kipchoge Keino Stadium on Monday, deepening the mystery surrounding the deaths and alleged unexplained disappearances of members of street families in the Uasin Gishu County town.

The body of the boy, aged between 14 and 17, was discovered by passers-by who told police.

"There were indications that the boy was sexually defiled before he was killed by his assailants," said the county’s children's officer.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale confirmed the finding and said the county was concerned about the killings.

The body has been taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary for post-mortem.

Also read: Sexual abuse cited as leading cause of rising numbers of street children in Vihiga

Several human rights activists, together with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), are now calling for thorough investigations into allegations of atrocities against street families in Eldoret town.

Mr Nyale urged the public to be patient as police launch investigations to establish the cause of the latest death.

"We are working together to ensure the safety of every citizen regardless of their status in society. This death of the street child will be investigated like any other mysterious death," said Mr Nyale.

He, however, denied claims that the Eldoret Children Rescue Centre was torturing some of the victims who had escaped from the institution after some members of the street families christened it ‘Shakahola in Eldoret’.

He said the county leaders met and discussed the allegations equating the Rescue Centre with Shakahola — the village in Kilifi county where hundreds of people were in March discovered dead after being brainwashed by a preacher to starve so they could meet Jesus — and advised the county government leadership to allow access to the centre to stop speculation.

"We have advised Governor Jonathan Bii to allow controlled access to the rescue centre to demystify this speculation that human rights abuses are taking place there and journalists have already accessed the centre after our meeting," said Mr Nyale.

His comments followed allegations by rights activists and some county child welfare officers that children were being mistreated and abused at the centre. The officers claimed that they had little access to the centre.

One officer, who did not want to be named, claimed that the county officers guarding the rescue centre were ruthless and gave them little access.

"If we children's officers are not allowed into the centre, how can they allow other members of society in?" asked a children's officer who requested anonymity.

Last week, angry street families demonstrated on the streets and took the body of the street child who was found murdered to officers at the county headquarters in Eldoret. The incident sparked an uproar among various stakeholders.

The angry street families protested against alleged brutality meted out on them by the county askaris, accusing them of being behind the killings.

They claimed that the late Kevin Odongo was beaten up by county askaris four days before his death, and that the attacks were part of an ongoing clean-up of Eldoret's streets as the town eyes city status.

A social activist, Mr Benson Juma, said the incidents were confirmation of alleged atrocities suffered by street families in Eldoret town.