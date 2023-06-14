Murdered university student had tested positive for Covid, trial told

The trial of an Eldoret woman charged with the alleged murder of her fiancé- a Pwani University student, has heard that the deceased was infected with Covid-19 before his death.

Sergeant Sophia Ibrahim, attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, told Justice Wananda of the Eldoret High Court that the purpose of subjecting the body to a Covid-19 test was to ascertain the cause of death.

"When the samples from the deceased's body were subjected to Covid-19 test, the results were positive," Ms Ibrahim told the court.

She was testifying in a case where Jane Wairimu, 26, is charged with murdering her partner David Wairire, 23, at Kipkenyo, Kapseret sub-county, in Uasin Gishu County on October 25, 2020.

The police detective told the packed court that when they arrived at the scene, they found a crowd that informed them they were holding the accused after linking her to the death of the deceased.

"The crowd handed over the suspect to us before we secured the scene and entered the one-bedroom house the two partners shared and discovered the lifeless body, which we took to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret," she said.

Stayed with body for two days

The suspect allegedly stayed with the lifeless body for two days until neighbours discovered that the university student had died.

The court heard that a post-mortem report from MTRH showed that the student died from bruises to the head.

"When we discovered the body in the house, we found the hands tied, a stab wound in the stomach and some bruises on the head," the police detective said.

Ms Ibrahim told the judge that when they questioned the suspect at the police station about the death, she told them Wairire had been injured in a robbery the night before.

According to the suspect, her boyfriend lost consciousness after the alleged attack on Saturday night at the nearby Kipkaren trading centre.

"She told us that she was also injured in the robbery, but she did not take the initiative to report the matter to the police until she was arrested in connection with his death," said the detective.

Suspicion

Ms Ibrahim told the court that the suspect's explanation of the circumstances of her boyfriend's death and why she did not report the attack on the fateful night raised suspicions.

Police also found that the house Wairire shared with his girlfriend was part of the rental properties he inherited from his late father, and that that he had been collecting rent from the tenants for his upkeep.