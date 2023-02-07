MTRH clinical officers secure better terms in new deal

Clinical officers working at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret will now enjoy an enhanced basic salary and revised allowances in a new deal struck between their union and the medical facility.

Following the registration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) before Lady Justice Stella of the Employment and Labor Relations Court in Nairobi, the clinical workers will now receive an enhanced house, risk, leave, commuter, health workers service, emergency call, and extraneous allowances approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The management of the second largest referral hospital in Kenya and the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) reached the agreement to forestall any industrial action in the future, which has in the past paralyzed services at the institution.

New grades

The new CBA has now established six grades for registered clinical officers (diploma holders) and four (4) grades for clinical officers (degree holders), ranging from MTRH 10 to MTRH 5.

It also established the Directorate of Clinical Medicine as approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC), which is a milestone achievement in the medical fraternity.

The new terms will be backdated to July 1, 2022.

Negotiations commenced in June 2021, and were concluded last September, when the final CBA document was signed by the parties.

Protracted negotiations

In a statement, KUCO Secretary General and CEO George Gibore, however, regretted the protracted negotiation processes owing to the SRC involvement in the process, as well as the social, political, and economic environment during the negotiations process.

He said the actual practice of collective bargaining risked being dysfunctional due to these factors, among others.

“We thank the management of MTRH under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wilson Aruasa for giving social dialogue a sounding meaning within the negotiation concept, and for according to us the highest cooperation, guidance, and a conducive environment throughout the negotiations period and after,” he said.

Emulate

The union urged the National and county governments, as well as the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to emulate the good gesture shown by MTRH and embrace social dialogue, stating that it will address many issues affecting human resources and the health system at large.