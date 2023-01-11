Missing cobbler found dead in abandoned matatu

Detectives in Ainabkoi sub-county, Uasin Gishu county are piecing together details of the death of a cobbler who was found dead in an old stationary matatu.

The body of the cobbler, whose relatives are yet to be identified, was Saturday morning found on the back seat of the abandoned vehicle at Kapsoya shopping centre, in Eldoret town.

A matatu driver from Kapsoya matatu sacco had gone to inquire about the status of the vehicle when he saw the body of the 40-year-old man.

Local leaders from Kapsoya called police to the scene and the body was transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Reported missing

The cobbler had been reported missing the previous day before his body was discovered.

Police who visited the scene said the man is suspected to have died due to overindulgence in alcohol while hungry.

“We are not treating this incident as murder since there are no indications of murder at the scene. Perhaps he died because of complications of drinking alcohol without taking food,” said one of the senior officers who visited the scene.

Ainabkoi sub-county police commander Leonard Matete confirmed the incident saying that a postmortem was yet to be done to ascertain the possible cause of the death.

Mr Matete said the family members of the deceased, who is commonly referred to as Mogaka, was yet to be identified.