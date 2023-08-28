Mercy Tarus recounts frustrations in Uasin Gishu's Finland scholarship saga
At the Social Hall in Eldoret town on Monday, the room went silent as Mercy Tarus, 24, rose to speak at a meeting convened by the county government to discuss the botched Uasin Gishu airlift education program.
For the county leadership, nothing may have prepared them for the turn of events.
At least not the dress down that Governor Jonathan Bii, his deputy John Barorot and Senator Jackson Mandago received from a young outspoken woman, whose dreams to study in Canada were shattered in the scandalous overseas airlift programme.
It may as well have been the first time the top county leadership was coming face to face with the wrath of Generation Z at a public forum, as she did not mince her words, taking on her governor, deputy governor, and Senator on how they have handled the mess.