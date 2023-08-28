Mercy Tarus recounts frustrations in Uasin Gishu's Finland scholarship saga

At the Social Hall in Eldoret town on Monday, the room went silent as Mercy Tarus, 24, rose to speak at a meeting convened by the county government to discuss the botched Uasin Gishu airlift education program.

For the county leadership, nothing may have prepared them for the turn of events.

At least not the dress down that Governor Jonathan Bii, his deputy John Barorot and Senator Jackson Mandago received from a young outspoken woman, whose dreams to study in Canada were shattered in the scandalous overseas airlift programme.