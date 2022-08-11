MCA floors national assembly deputy speaker Cheboi in MP contest

Sirikwa ward MCA Alfred Mutai has been declared the winner of Kuresoi North parliamentary seat.

Constituency Returning Officer Lilian Akoth declared Mr Mutai as the new MP on Thursday morning after garnering 25,365 voters against four candidates.

Mr Mutai who was contesting under UDA ticket was in a tight race with Moses Cheboi-the deputy speaker of the National assembly who was running as an independent candidate.

Mr Cheboi got 20,395 voters, Joel Ayeni 2,435 followed by Joyce Chepkemoi 567.

Speaking after receiving his certificate at the Mau Summit Secondary School tallying centre, Mr Mutai thanked his constituents for voting him.

He promised to put their interest first saying that education, road and affordable cost of living are bus priorities once he assume office.