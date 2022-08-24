Mandago throws weight behind 'Koti Moja' ahead of swearing-in

Outgoing Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has expressed confidence in his successor, Jonathan Chelilim Bii, who will be sworn in on Thursday.

Mr Mandago asked county workers to give the incoming county government administration their support so that it can deliver on its development agenda.

In his last address to county workers as governor on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s swearing-in of Mr Bii, Mr Mandago, the senator-elect of Uasin Gishu, dismissed the former’s critics, saying he is confident the new administration will enhance services.

"Most critics say our incoming governor is not experienced. I dare say that he is experienced. He has 20 years’ experience in the public service and I am confident he will deliver,” said Mr Mandago at the county government offices.

Mr Mandago praised county staff for their dedication and the transformation realised in the county in the last 10 years.

He pledged to use his new role as senator to push for additional resources for the county.

"This is our home and we continue to enhance development. We can look back and say that we have achieved a lot together," he said.

On health, he said his administration transformed the sector by increasing the number of ambulances from one to 16 and building new facilities.

On agriculture, Mr Mandago said the department had promoted diversification in high-value crops such as avocado, and boosted fish farming, boosting farmers’ earnings.

He also praised the emergency response team for supporting rescue missions in the devolved unit and neighbouring counties.

Outgoing Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno lauded his boss for championing the development in the county.

Eldoret Sports Club all set for the swearing-in of Uasin Gishu Governor-Elect Jonathan Bii Chelilim and Deputy Governor John Barorot on Thursday August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Mr Bii, or Koti Moja, and deputy governor-elect John Barorot will be inaugurated at the Eldoret Sports Club grounds between 10am and 2pm.

The transition committee, led by County Secretary Edwin Bett, said preparations had been finalised and the process will be conducted according to the Constitution.

“Essentially, power will be transferred from the outgoing regime to the incoming one and as the assumption of office committee, we are here to ensure the transition is smooth without affecting service delivery,” he said.

Mr Bett explained that after the swearing-in ceremony, the county symbol, seal, court of arms, flag and Constitution will be handed over by the outgoing governor, in this case, Mr Mandago, to the new administration.

“I am calling upon residents to turn up in large numbers to witness the swearing-in ceremony of their new governor and the consequent handing over of power,” he said.

Turbo Deputy County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo (right) and members of the Assumption to the Office of the Governor Committee on last day of preparations of the swearing-in of Uasin Gishu Governor-Elect Jonathan Bii Chelilim and Deputy Governor John Barorot, at Eldoret Sports Club on August 24, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, according to organisers.

“We have made arrangements to cater for them – leaders including senior government officials, MPs, elected MCAs, executive officers from various parastatals and even diplomats,” he stated.

Mr Bii was declared winner after bagging 214,036 votes against the 127,013 of his closest rival Zedekiah Bundotich, alias Buzeki, who ran as an independent.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara assured residents of tight security and called on all residents to go back to their usual business.

“We are pleased with the prevailing peace and quiet we witnessed during the entire electioneering period despite the county being listed as a violence hotspot,” he said after inspecting the sports club grounds ahead of Thursday’s ceremony.